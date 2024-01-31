Microsoft debuts new misty Vapor Xbox Design Lab controllers and swirly Dream model

Microsoft has now taken to the official Xbox Wire to officially unveil the first new Xbox controllers of the year. This time around we are getting an entirely new batch of gamepads by way of the Vapor Xbox Wireless Controller Collection. The collection includes a new design available inside of the Xbox Design Lab – the online custom Xbox controller editor – and the new Xbox Wireless Controller – Dream Vapor Special Edition (this one is now available for pre-order). Head below for a closer look and more details.

Vapor Xbox Wireless Controller Collection

The design here covers the top case of the wireless gamepad with a psychedelic, dynamic pattern “that is unique to every controller.” As Microsoft notes, those familiar with the Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition model we featured previously, will understand how the “misty pattern creates a subtle and textured look that only you can call yours.”

As we mentioned above, the new Vapor Xbox Wireless Controller Collection includes six new top case options with swirling color patterns to use in your Xbox Design Lab creations and the off-the-shelf Dream Vapor Special Edition model. The Design Lab options (seen below) include the green Electric Vapor, Nocturnal Vapor, Fire Vapor, Stormcloud Vapor, Cyber Vapor, and Dream Vapor colorways. And as usual with Design Lab creations, you can then customize the rest of the controller from there, including everything from metallic triggers and D-pads to “rubberized side and back grips, and add a personalized engraving.”

The now available Dream Vapor Special Edition model makes use of the pink and purple top case from the Vapor collection detailed above alongside soft pink thumbsticks, bumpers, triggers, and hybrid D-pad. It also has purple rubberized side grips, soft pink ABXY buttons with purple accents, and an “exclusive Dynamic Background that brings this amazing design over to your Xbox Series X|S console.”

The new Vapor Series top cases are now available within the Xbox Design Lab alongside the new official Xbox Icon Collection – The Vapor Hoodie over at the Xbox Gear Shop.

