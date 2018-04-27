Nintendo bringing new original RPG known as Dragalia Lost to iOS/Android [Video]

After what seemed like years of waiting, Nintendo has finally started putting some of its most iconic characters on iOS and Android devices. While the success of the Switch continues to cannibalize the company’s hand held 2DS/3DS market, Nintendo is ramping up development for Apple and Google’s mobile ecosystems.

Super Mario Run has been successful for the company and we already know some of its other major IPs are getting the mobile treatment soon, but it now looks like Nintendo has some new, original titles on the way for iOS/Android.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Mario Kart Tour for iOS and Android has been in the works for a while now with a scheduled release date sometime before the end of March 2019. Nintendo also announced it would be a free-to-play experience, much like Super Mario Run, with in-app purchases unlocking the full game.

While we wait anxiously for Nintendo’s cart-racer to adorn our pocket-sized gaming consoles, Nintendo has now announced that it has what appears to be a large-scale role playing game in the works for mobile as well.

The company is teaming up with the folks at Cygames who have been previously responsible for a few successful games in this genre. Granblue Fantasy has been a hit for the developer in Japan and Nintendo is hoping to take its experience in the space to the next level by publishing the new Dragalia Lost. The folks at the Japanese gaming giant must have a lot of faith in Cygames considering it just purchased 5 percent of it, according to reports.

While details are still scant, we can confidently say Dragalia Lost will certainly be a mobile RPG that has the usual formula of heroes slaying magical beasts of some kind. The game’s official website is still entirely in Japanese, but from what we can tell, we’re looking at a pretty standard affair as far as RPGs go. There aren’t even many visuals to go off here, but it looks like a brightly colored game world filled with Japanese style 3D characters and more.

Dragalia Lost will release this summer in Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan and Macau. Gamers in those territories can already sign-up for pre-registration, but North American players will have to wait until later this year when the game is scheduled to come stateside.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys and 9to5Mac for all things mobile Nintendo. You can read about all the latest of Mario Kart Tour right here as well as the new Animal Crossing iOS update.