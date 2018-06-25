Harmon Kardon’s HKTS 30 gives your theater surround sound for $200 (Refurb, Orig. $800)

Harmon Kardon is currently offering its HKTS 30 Surround Sound Speaker System in refurbished condition for $199.99 shipped. That’s $600 off the original rate and is the lowest price we have tracked. This speaker system is highly-rated and offers 5.1-channel surround sound. Customers will receive a full 1-year warranty with purchase.
HKTS 30 Surround Sound System features:
- Complete 5.1 home-theater speaker system
- Dual midrange drivers in both satellites and center channel
- Eight-inch, 200-watt, powered subwoofer
- Four identical, video-shielded, two-way satellite speakers
- Includes all cables, satellite table stands and wall brackets for satellites and center