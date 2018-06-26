Save 10% on iTunes gift cards w/ email delivery via PayPal

PayPal Digital Gifts is offering 10% off iTunes gift cards with email delivery. You can snag this discount on $100, $50 or $25 denominations. While we sometimes see 15% off, these deals have been hard to come by lately. This is a great way to load up your iTunes balance and score even deeper deals in our daily apps roundup.
Terms and Conditions:
- The 10% off offer is only applicable to App Store & iTunes Gift Cards valued at $100, $50 and $25. Offer is not valid for other App Store & iTunes Gift Card denominations, including but not limited to Variable.
- Offer is valid while supplies last; limited quantity available.
- Offer is only valid for the PayPal account associated with this email address; this offer is non-transferable, not redeemable for cash and not for resale.
- Offer is only available from June 25, 2018 (12:01 AM PST) to June 30, 2018 (11:59 PM PST).
- Offer may not be combined with other coupons or discounts.