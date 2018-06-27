Your ticket to Hogwarts has arrived: LEGO debuts 22 Harry Potter Collectible Minifigures

While adorning your shelves with massive kits from the Ultimate Collectors Series may be the goal for many LEGO fans, minifigures are an equally coveted part of the whole LEGO experience. In recent years we’ve seen over 20 sets of collectible figures, and today LEGO has announced 22 new releases.

Hot off of last week’s announcement of two new Hogwarts-themed builds, LEGO is back with an all-new minifigure series stemming from the wildly popular Wizarding World. And just like the recent releases, today’s debut can be split into two different groups, those from the original Harry Potter series and those from the more recent Fantastic Beasts franchise.

In total we’ll be getting 22 all-new minifigures in the most recent Collectible Minifigures Series that spans a wide range of characters. Traditionally, LEGO has opted to fill its blind-bag style minifigure collectibles with their own characters, rather than those from an existing series. Back in January, in celebration of the minifigure’s 40th birthday we got the latest series and the today’s announcement will be the second set released this year.

It hasn’t been uncommon for LEGO’s Collectible Minifigures Series to partner with another lineup of kits, with Batman having not just one, but two different collections of figures. That makes today’s new Harry Potter figures the second release from an already existing series to get the collectible minifigure treatment.

For those unfamiliar with how the Collectible Minifigures Series works, each of the characters comes packaged in opaque plastic packaging, meaning the figure you get will ultimately be random. It’s pretty easy to feel which minifigure you’ve got your hands on based on their included accessories but collecting the entire cast of characters still won’t be an easy feat.

Amongst the 22 new figures, you’ll find a pretty diverse cast of characters spanning the film franchise. Of course, there’s Harry, Ron and Hermione all in their signature school robes, alongside other fan-favorite characters like Dobby, Lord Voldemort and Dumbledore. The main cast of Fantastic Beasts is included in the kit as well, with Newt Scamander and Jacob Kowalski making yet another LEGO appearance beside both Tina and Queenie Goldstein.

As always with the Collectible Minifigures Series, each of the characters includes a signature accessory, in this case ranging from cats and owls to wands. Similar to previous releases, there are a few duplicate characters included sporting a few different figure designs. In this case there’s just a single repeat, with Harry himself appearing in not only his school robes, but also the Invisibility Cloak and his pajamas.

The new Collectible Minifigures Series from the Wizarding World will be available starting August 1st and will carry the expected $3.99 price tag. Compared to previous figure collections, this by far the best one released to date, with all of the characters sporting tons of intricate printing and great new accessories. Many of the figures are likely to remain Collectible Minifigures Series exclusives, so getting your hands on them all might prove tricky if you’re looking to complete your Hogwarts collection.