Monument Valley designer’s interactive iOS storybook gets very first price drop

Florence is an interactive storybook created by the lead designer of the stellar Monument Valley game. It released back in February at $3 and is now down at $1.99. This is the very first price drop we have tracked and it has already garnered a 4+ star rating from over 3,100 reviewers. Speaking of notable first price drops, you can also grab Alto’s Odyssey for just $2 today. Head below for more details.

iOS Universal: Florence: $2 (Reg. $3)

Florence is an interactive storybook from the award-winning lead designer of Monument Valley about the heart-racing highs and heartbreaking lows of a young woman’s very first love.

Florence Yeoh feels a little… stuck. Her life is an endless routine of work, sleep, and spending too much time on social media. Then one day, she meets a cello player named Krish who changes everything about how she sees the world and herself.

Experience every beat of Florence and Krish’s relationship through a series of mini-game vignettes – from flirting to fighting, from helping each other grow… to growing apart. Drawing inspiration from ‘slice of life’ graphic novels and webcomics, Florence is an intimate and unforgettable story.