Learn Spanish w/ MosaLingua Business for FREE on iOS/Android (Reg. $5)

- Jun. 28th 2018 3:31 pm ET

View Comments

This MosaLingua Business Edition focuses on “learning Spanish specifically for the workplace” and is now available for free. Regularly $5, we have only seen it go free one other time before today in the last year or more on the App Store. Over on Google Play where it carries a 4+ star rating, the app is also now free for Android users. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

iOS Universal: MosaLingua Business Spanish: FREE (Reg. $5)

Android: MosaLingua Business Spanish: FREE (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Call of Duty, Remote Drive for Mac, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 7 Gold $16, Rainbow Six Siege $30, more

MosaLingua Business Spanish:

Learning Spanish specifically for the workplace is now possible thanks to a highly effective method designed for people without countless hours to spend learning another language. 

By strategically helping you memorize key phrases, vocabulary and expressions in your speciality, MosaLingua gives you the tools to naturally speak Spanish in a professional context. And with its integrated dialogues, the app exposes you to business Spanish, naturally improving your oral comprehension and speaking skills. 

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Free Stuff

Best Free Stuff
App Store google play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard