LEGO Ideas debuts 2,300-piece Voltron, the ‘biggest buildable LEGO mech ever’

Back in August, we got a glimpse of the latest fan-made builds that would be making their way to store shelves as bonafide sets thanks to the LEGO Ideas crowd-funding program. While the highly-anticipated Ship in a Bottle kit was released earlier this year to an overwhelmingly positive reception, today LEGO is showcasing the second of late 2017’s announced kits, Voltron.

Stacking up to just over 2,300 pieces, the upcoming set is the “biggest buildable LEGO mech ever” and can be separated into five posable lion builds just like in the hit 80’s TV series. Head below for all the details and a closer look at LEGO’s next impressive set.

The latest release in the ever-expanding list of LEGO Ideas kits comes from builder len_d69, who started working on the famous 1980’s Japanese fighting robot back in early 2016. In the past two years, this LEGO fan has managed to complete their creation, raise the required 10,000 supporters and successfully navigate the stringent LEGO Ideas review panel. Now we’re getting a first look at LEGO’s next must-have set.

In its original release, Voltron: Defender of the Universe was a widely popular show in Japan. Having been rebooted by Netflix and DreamWorks for American audiences back in 2016, the series continues Ito grow in popularity. Now the giant fighting mecha is getting its first brick-built recreation.

Comprised of five miniature mechs, Voltron towers over other LEGO releases at 15-inches tall. Each of the lion robots measure up to just over 3-inches, with the main portion of the mech stacking up to 6-inches. The set however does not include any minifigures, which may be disappointing for some.

At over 2,300 pieces, Voltron falls into the category of kits that are meant more for display and play. Aside from its ability to transform between the five lion mechs and its combined humanoid form, the kit doesn’t have many ‘play features.’ But standing over a foot tall, I don’t think many will mind. It packs plenty of details alongside its all-around massive size that is sure to win over fans.

I personally have never really been into the Voltron series, but LEGO has really outdone themselves on this one. For a build this size, the set’s designers have still managed to add in pose-ability to the robot’s upper body. All of the mini lion mechs are fully posable as well.

This set perfectly nails down Voltron in both combined and disassembled modes, making fantastic use of parts of techniques. I can only imagine how intricate the inner frame is to hold the massive build together and upright and on top of that, all of the exterior details are pretty fantastic in my book.

Voltron is slated to hit store shelves come August 1st with a retail price of $179.99. LEGO VIP will be able to pick up the set a tad early on July 23rd. Considering you’re getting a pretty massive mech comprised of 2,321 pieces, Voltron has one of the better part-per-dollar ratios of sets released recently. And considering it’s not one of LEGO’s own properties, the set is a serious value.

LEGO fans heading to San Diego Comic-Con will have a chance to pick up one of the kits early as well, but it’s said to be in limited supply at the convention.