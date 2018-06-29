Capture stunning summer sunsets w/ DJI’s Mavic Air 4K Drone for $100 off, starting at $699

Adorama via eBay Daily Deals offers a selection of DJI’s Mavic Air 4K Drones on sale from $699 shipped. You can pick up the Mavic Air 4K Drone in Arctic White, Onyx Black, and Flame Red for $699 shipped when code PERFECTDAY is used at checkout. Upgrade to the combo bundle with extra propellers, batteries, and more for $899 shipped in Onyx Black or Arctic White when you use the above code (Reg. $999). Regularly $799, this is a match for our last mention of DJI’s recently-released pocket-sized drone. You’ll be able to capture quality video in a small package without taking up tons of space in your backpack with the Mavic Air. Rated 4.3/5 stars at Amazon.
DJI Mavic Air features:
- Capture 4K Video and 12MP Photos
- 3-Axis Gimbal-Stabilized Camera
- GPS- & Vision Position-Based Navigation
- 8GB of Internal Storage
- Flight Autonomy with Obstacle Detection
- Top Speed of 43 mph in Sport Mode
- Active Track Subject Tracking Modes