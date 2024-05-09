Super73’s RX electric motorbike with a 75-mile range cruises into new $2,000 low (Save $1,695)

Best Buy is offering the Super73 RX Electric Motorbike for $1,999.99 shipped. Normally fetching $3,695, we’ve only seen one previous discount since the new year began – a repeat of 2023’s biggest price cut to $3,000 back in February. Today’s deal is a first that we haven’t seen in a while for this particular model – a brand new all-time low. It comes in as a massive 46% markdown that gives you a whopping $1,695 in savings and beats out our Black Friday and Christmas sale mentions. You’ll also find a more affordable option in the standard R model at $1,700, down from $3,295 for another new all-time low. You can learn more about it by heading below the fold or reading through our feature over at Electrek.

Having basically originated the current moped-style/e-minibike craze that is becoming more and more popular throughout the US for the last handful of years, Super73’s RX motorbike combines the iconic stylings of the ’70s and ’80s with nice plump fat tires and a fully-electric heartbeat. Coming in a Carmine Red colorway, it is equipped with a 750W rear-hub motor paired alongside a 48V battery in order to reach 28 MPH top speeds for up to 40 miles when only using the throttle and up to 75 miles when using its pedal assistance. It fully recharges in just five to seven hours via a standard outlet, depending on conditions, and comes with a few exclusive features like fenders for both tires, and an LED headlight as well as an LED taillight. The big difference between it and its predecessor, the standard R model, is the lack of these extra features/add-ons.

There’s still quite a few older EV sales hanging on, while plenty of newer sales continue to pop up – after all, May is national bike month. We recently covered the different Mother’s Day sales from Rad Power Bikes, Juiced Bikes, and Lectric eBikes, which you can read more about by following the links. There are also still three major pre-order deals for Lectric’s ONE e-bike, as well as the company’s XPress Commuter e-bikes. Then there’s Juiced’s JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike that has increased its discount from $300 to $500 off. You can head over to our Green Deals hub to look through all the ongoing sales – many of which are continued over from April, and in some cases March.

Super73 RX Electric Motorbike features:

The RX debuts Super73’s most powerful and technologically advanced drive system with multi-class ride modes. This performance vehicle is a street-legal electric motorbike that does not require a license or registration. The RX also features Super73’s all-new connected electronics suite and is compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices through the new Super73 App.

