Use your Galaxy S9 like a desktop with Samsung’s DeX Pad Dock: $59.50 (Reg. $80)

Best Buy via eBay Daily Deals is currently offering the Samsung DeX Pad Dock for $59.49 shipped when coupon code PERFECTDAY has been applied at checkout. That’s up to 40% off the rate it fetches at retailers like Newegg and is within $2 of the lowest price that we saw for one day only. This dock lets you hook up a monitor, keyboard, and mouse to a Samsung Galaxy S8 or newer, letting you use it like a desktop. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
To read more about Samsung DeX, check out our post about the first dock over at 9to5Google.
Samsung DeX Pad Dock features:
- Built in fan to keep your phone cool while docked
- Multiple connection ports: 2 x USB-A 2.0, USB-C charging, HDMI output, Includes Fast Charge wall charger, USB-C cable and HDMI cable
- Fast charging is available when Fast Charge mode is selected and using provided wall charger and cables.
- Fast Charge Wall Charger, USB-C Cable, HDMI Cable, and Quick Start Guide