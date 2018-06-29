Use your Galaxy S9 like a desktop with Samsung’s DeX Pad Dock: $59.50 (Reg. $80)

- Jun. 29th 2018 4:38 pm ET

$59.50
View Comments

Best Buy via eBay Daily Deals is currently offering the Samsung DeX Pad Dock for $59.49 shipped when coupon code PERFECTDAY has been applied at checkout. That’s up to 40% off the rate it fetches at retailers like Newegg and is within $2 of the lowest price that we saw for one day only. This dock lets you hook up a monitor, keyboard, and mouse to a Samsung Galaxy S8 or newer, letting you use it like a desktop. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

To read more about Samsung DeX, check out our post about the first dock over at 9to5Google.

Samsung DeX Pad Dock features:

  • Built in fan to keep your phone cool while docked
  • Multiple connection ports: 2 x USB-A 2.0, USB-C charging, HDMI output, Includes Fast Charge wall charger, USB-C cable and HDMI cable
  • Fast charging is available when Fast Charge mode is selected and using provided wall charger and cables.
  • Fast Charge Wall Charger, USB-C Cable, HDMI Cable, and Quick Start Guide
$59.50

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Samsung

About the Author