Beloved Bose wireless QuietComfort Earbuds II with ANC return to $189 low (Save $90)

Best Buy is offering the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones for $189 shipped. Regularly $279 since falling from its original $299 MSRP back in September, this particular pair has mainly kept prices at three distinct rates over 2023 and into the new year, with last year having seen drops to $249 every couple of months and 2024 mainly seeing a repeating $199 trend. Last month the monotony was broken up with a short-lived discount $10 lower to the new $189 low, with today’s deal repeating the savings as a $90 markdown off the new going rate, landing it at the lowest price we have tracked for both the black and Soapstone colorways. You’ll find the price matched over at Amazon, as well.

The QuietComfort Earbuds II deliver an updated and smaller design from its predecessor from 2020, with a CustomTune sound calibration feature that optimizes its noise cancellation abilities so that you’re ensured your content sounds its absolute best during every listen. Speaking of its ANC capabilities, you’ll get two different noise cancellation modes, easily switchable between its Quiet mode for maximum effect and its Aware mode with ActiveSense tech that lets you hear both your content and your surroundings. All-in-all, it provides a 6-hour battery life, with its charging case holding three additional 6-hour charges for a 24-hour total listening experience. Head below to learn more.

You can check out more of Bose’s ongoing Mother’s Day deals in our coverage from last week – don’t forget about the new SoundLink Max speaker either, which you can learn about here. You’ll also find limited-time discounts on a variety of Skullcandy ANC models that are currently up to 50% off. And if you’re instead looking to upgrade your battlestation audio gear, be sure to check out the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset that is compatible with your PC, Mac, PlayStation, or Switch.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II features:

Proprietary active noise cancelling technologyBose QuietComfort Earbuds II Active Noise Cancelling Headphones contain powerful microphones that detect environmental noise and generate an opposing signal to cancel it, allowing you to tune out distractions and focus on crushing your goals.

Legendary sound in a sleek, stylish packageWith high-performance drivers, amps and electronics that are engineered to fit a small package, these wireless earphones deliver lifelike, balanced sound with nuance, clarity and depth, so you can get in the zone and feel seamlessly connected to your music.

Simple device-free touch controlsStay focused while multitasking and boost productivity with simple touch controls that let you control your music, change noise cancellation modes, and answer calls without ever touching your phone.

Sensors that know when they’re in – and pause when they’re outNeed to pause your music to have a quick conversation? Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds have sensors that know when they’ve been inserted or taken out. Remove an earbud and your music will automatically pause.

True wireless earbuds powered by advanced Bluetooth 5.3Experience uninterrupted sound and reliable connectivity with these true wireless earbuds powered by advanced Bluetooth 5.3 capability. Bluetooth 5.3 offers a strong, continuous connection within 30 feet of a paired device.

Rated IPX4 for sweat and water resistanceTake your earphones with you wherever you go. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds have an IPX4 environmental rating for sweat and water resistance, so they can handle drips, sprays, and splashes without damage.

Built-in noise-rejecting microphonesEnjoy clear, natural-sounding phone conversations. Each earbud contains two noise-rejecting microphones that focus on the sound of your voice and filter out ambient noise and wind. Digital signal processing further enhances the sound quality of your calls.

Three sizes of ear tips and stability bandsFor all-day comfort and a secure fit for your unique ear shape, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Earbuds come with a Bose Fit Kit that contains three sizes of ear tips and stability bands, all made from soft silicone.

Additional personalization options in the Bose Music appSet up your wireless noise cancelling earbuds and further personalize your audio experience using the Bose Music app. With the app, you can change noise cancellation levels, adjust your EQ settings, create custom shortcuts, and more.

Listen without interruptions — with single earbud listening.Want to listen to your music or take a phone call with just one earbud? With the single earbud listening feature, take out the left or right earbud and the other will keep on playing.

