Track BMI, weight, more in HealthKit or Google Fit w/ this scale at $24.50 Prime shipped

1byone Products Inc. (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Bluetooth Body Fat Scale with HealthKit and Google Fit support for $24.49 Prime shipped when code E22URCFP is used at checkout. Normally $35, this beats the lowest we’ve tracked at Amazon on this model and is the best available. If you have a smartphone and want to track weight, BMI, and more directly with your device’s health software, this is a great choice. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Apple Smart Keyboard

1byone Bluetooth Body Fat Scale features: