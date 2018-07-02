Track BMI, weight, more in HealthKit or Google Fit w/ this scale at $24.50 Prime shipped

1byone Products Inc. (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Bluetooth Body Fat Scale with HealthKit and Google Fit support for $24.49 Prime shipped when code E22URCFP is used at checkout. Normally $35, this beats the lowest we’ve tracked at Amazon on this model and is the best available. If you have a smartphone and want to track weight, BMI, and more directly with your device’s health software, this is a great choice. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
1byone Bluetooth Body Fat Scale features:
- Multi-Functions – Use BIA technology to track your health information about Body weight, Body fat, water, Muscle mass, BMI, BMR, Bone mass visceral fat and Baby Weighing Mode
- Compatibility – Sync data with our “1byone wellness 2.0” app, also support sync data with Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit
- Smart & Compact Design – Fully-sensitive ITO (Indium-Tin Oxide) conductive surface, beautiful and more accurate
- 4 High precision sensors – Equipped with 4 high precision sensors, can weigh from 11 pounds up to 400 pounds in 0.2 lbs increments
- Step-on technology – No more tapping or turning on a switch to use the scale. Just step on the scale and then you get an instant readout.