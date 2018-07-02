Record the front/back of your car w/ Veckle’s Dual 1080p Dash Cam: $100 (Reg. $130)

iOrange-E (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Veckle Dual 1080p Dash Cam System for $99.99 shipped when code 8LDLADGW is used at checkout. Normally $130, this is the lowest we’ve seen it offered and is the best available. With both front and rear cameras, this setup can record whether someone rear ends you or cuts you off on the road. It’s also great for keeping a record of drives you take this summer. Rated 3.7/5 stars.
Veckle Dual 1080p Dash Cam System features:
- Both front and rear camera support recording in 1080P 30fps/ H.264 full HD
- If only front camera connected, it supports 1080P 60fps
- This dual channel dash cam uses industry-leading Sony Exmor sensor (Front IMX290/291 and Rear IMX 322/323), collocating with large aperture (Front F1.8 / Rear F2.0)
- The camera can record your driving traces and driving speed, stamping the GPS data and the speed data on video
- When in standby or recording mode, press the button on remote controller to take a photo
- Automatically locks the incident video if there is any collision, protecting it from overwritten, easy for lookup and save for insurance
- The extra included accessories filter can reduce reflection from water, glass or something shiny, keep its natural color and providing an optimally clear image