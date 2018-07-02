Record the front/back of your car w/ Veckle’s Dual 1080p Dash Cam: $100 (Reg. $130)

iOrange-E (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Veckle Dual 1080p Dash Cam System for $99.99 shipped when code 8LDLADGW is used at checkout. Normally $130, this is the lowest we’ve seen it offered and is the best available. With both front and rear cameras, this setup can record whether someone rear ends you or cuts you off on the road. It’s also great for keeping a record of drives you take this summer. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Veckle Dual 1080p Dash Cam System features: