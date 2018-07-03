The Infinity Blade series just went on sale for iOS: $1 ea. (Reg. up to $7)

The entire Infinity Blade trilogy is now on sale for iOS. Regularly as much as $7 a piece, all three titles are down to $1 right now. The Trilogy listing on the App Store will run you as much as $15 at the moment, so go for the individual listings below. While we have seen these titles go free in the past (only once each), today’s deals are matching the lowest prices we have tracked otherwise. These titles combine for a 4+ star rating from over a half million gamers.

iOS Universal: Infinity Blade III: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Infinity Blade II: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Infinity Blade: $1 (Reg. $6)

Created by ChAIR Entertainment, the original iOS blockbuster returns with adrenaline-fueled sword-fighting action, gorgeous visuals, and a thrilling story of love, betrayal, and redemption.

Siris and Isa have joined with the God-King Raidriar in a desperate attempt to destroy the Worker of Secrets and his army of Deathless titans. Uncover new mysteries to wield the power of the Infinity Blade in this timeless adventure of champions and villains.

RESPONSIVE AND INTUITIVE TOUCH CONTROLS

Attack, dodge, block, and cast devastating spells – all with the simple swipe of a finger.

SIMPLE NAVIGATION

Easy to use, tap-to-move controls enable players to effortlessly navigate and explore while searching for collectible items such as treasure, swords, shields, armor and other magical rewards.