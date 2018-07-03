Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: World Conqueror 3, Meteor Recorder, more

- Jul. 3rd 2018 9:54 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on World Conqueror 3, Street Fighter IV CE, Chef Umami, Meteor Multitrack Recorder and more. You’ll find a complete list of today’s absolute best apps curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Cleaner Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: World Conqueror 3: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Logic Path !: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Chef Umami: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Street Fighter IV CE: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pulse 24: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Meteor Multitrack Recorder: $13 (Reg. $20)

More Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Vocabulary – Learn New Words: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Autogram – Tool for Instagram: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Skee-Ball Plus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote KeyPad for Mac: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The EO Bar: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss’s ABC – Read & Learn: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Find my Fitbit: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ArtRage: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Evergrow: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: CALC Smart: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Warhammer: Doomwheel: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Evoland: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: How to Cook Everything Veg: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: How to Cook Everything: $5 (Reg. $10)

