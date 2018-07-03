Save up to 25% on select furniture & decor items at Amazon before Prime Day from $12.50

- Jul. 3rd 2018 2:47 pm ET

$12.50+
Amazon is currently taking up to 25% off select furniture and decor items across its website preceding its upcoming Prime Day sale. With over 100 products to pick from, the prices start at just $12.50 Prime shipped. Our favorite pick is the Stone & Beam Vintage Arced Desk Lamp with Bulb which drops to $63.19 shipped from its regular price of $80. Currently at the lowest we’ve ever tracked, this lamp is perfect for an accent piece on your desk or in the study. Rated 4.6/5 stars, with Stone & Beam being well-rated on many of its other products.

Stone & Beam Vintage Arced Desk Lamp features:

  • This beautifully arced task lamp will add vintage grace to your workspace
  • 19.5”W x 10”D x 25”H
  • Metal hardware and shade
  • Arm adjusts to point light exactly where you need it; rotary switch is on the cord.
  • LED bulb included
  • Easy assembly

A black metal shade enhanced with gold finish inside is paired with an antiqued brass base and arm that can be adjusted to direct light just where you want it

