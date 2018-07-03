Street Fighter IV CE for iOS matching best price this year at $2 (Reg. $5)

Street Fighter IV CE for iOS is back on sale. If you missed the $2 sale from last month now is your chance. Regularly $5, this is matching the lowest we have tracked outside of a brief holiday sale. This one supports MFI controllers and iOS 11 making it one of the better fighters on the platform. Rated 4+ stars form over 5,000 gamers.

iOS Universal: Street Fighter IV CE: $2 (Reg. $5)

Take control of 31 world warriors and test your mettle against players from around the world. Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition perfects the winning gameplay formula by offering higher resolution graphics, wide screen support for newer iOS devices and a host of updates and refinements. Long time Street Fighter fans can jump into the action and have an instant familiarity with the controls. For more casual players Street Fighter IV features numerous settings and tutorials that put you on the path to victory.

• Fight as 31 Street Fighter characters

• Higher resolution graphics and wide screen support

• Intuitive virtual pad controls allow players to execute full move sets including Unique Attacks, Special Moves, Focus Attacks, Super Combos and Ultra Combos