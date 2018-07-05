Dillards updates your swimwear with up to 40% off Ralph Lauren, Nike, Tommy Bahama, more

Dillards is getting you ready for warm weather with up to 40% off top brand’s swimsuits including Ralph Lauren, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping charges apply and vary.
For men, the Nike Jacknife 11-inch Board Shorts are a must-have from this sale. They’re available in three color options and feature quick-drying material to keep you comfortable all day. Pick up these shorts at a discounted rate of $37, which is the lowest price we can find and originally priced at $62.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ralph Lauren Swim Trunk $45 (Orig. $75)
- Tommy Bahama Baja Beach Trunks $48 (Orig. $80)
- Nike Jackknife 11-inch Board Shorts $37 (Orig. $62)
- The North Face Pull-On Shorts $25 (Orig. $35)
- Cremieux Seersucker 6-inch Swim $39 (Orig. $65)
The women’s Trina Turk Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit is very flattering and on-trend for summer. It’s currently marked down to $77 and for comparison, this swimsuit is currently at Nordstrom for $128.
Our top picks for women include:
- Splendid Line Up Tie Front Bikini $36 (Orig. $60)
- Ralph Lauren Beach Club Swimsuit $72 (Orig. $120)
- Trina Turk Ruffle One-Piece $77 (Orig. $128)
- La Blanca Petal Pusher Scalloped Suit $53 (Orig. $89)
- Vera Bradley Superbloom Swimsuit $49 (Orig. $82)