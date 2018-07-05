Dillards updates your swimwear with up to 40% off Ralph Lauren, Nike, Tommy Bahama, more

Dillards is getting you ready for warm weather with up to 40% off top brand’s swimsuits including Ralph Lauren, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping charges apply and vary.

For men, the Nike Jacknife 11-inch Board Shorts are a must-have from this sale. They’re available in three color options and feature quick-drying material to keep you comfortable all day. Pick up these shorts at a discounted rate of $37, which is the lowest price we can find and originally priced at $62.

Our top picks for men include:

The women’s Trina Turk Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit is very flattering and on-trend for summer. It’s currently marked down to $77 and for comparison, this swimsuit is currently at Nordstrom for $128.

Our top picks for women include: