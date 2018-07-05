Smartphone Accessories: Jabra Elite 45e Bluetooth Earbuds $60 shipped, more

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Jabra Elite 45e Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in titanium and copper for $59.99 shipped. Also available in both colors as part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day. Typically selling for $100 at Amazon, that’s good for a 40% discount and is the best available. For comparison, today’s offer beats the Amazon all-time low by $20. Whether you need a pair of workout earbuds for hitting the gym or a new set of daily drivers, Jabra’s are a solid option with water-resistance and an eight-hour battery life. Rated 4/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker PowerWave 7.5W Qi Pad: $32 (Reg. $46) | Amazon
- TaoTronics Bluetooth Receiver: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ code 6CQ9E7UW
- Speck iPhone X Candyshell Cases from $10 Prime shipped via Amazon (Reg. $18+)
- AUKEY Metal Bluetooth Speaker: $28 (Reg. $44) | Amazon
- w/ code F9B3QQPY
- Sengled BR30 Smart LED Light Bulb Kit: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Samsung 128GB EVO Plus microSDXC Card: $35.50 (Reg. $45) | Amazon
- Save 33% on Ricoh’s Theta S 360-Degree VR Camera at $200 shipped, today only
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Aneken Smart Plug 2-pack: $14 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- w/ code B7EOVH73
- RAVPower 10000mAh Solar Power Pack: $18 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
- w/ code WHPLCXGF
- AUKEY 30000mAh USB-C Portable Charger: $43 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- w/ code AUKEYB03
- AUKEY 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $33 (Reg. $45) | Amazon
- w/ code AUKEYB07
Keep conversations going with these Jabra Elite 45 wireless headphones. Sound technology lets you enjoy noise-free chats, and voice commands connect you to Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. These Jabra Elite 45 wireless headphones have up to eight hours of battery life to keep your day moving full speed ahead.