Save 33% on Ricoh’s Theta S 360-Degree VR Camera at $200 shipped, today only

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Ricoh Theta S 360-Degree VR-Ready Camera for $199.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s good for a $100 discount compared to the going rate at B&H, comes within $6 of the all-time low and is the lowest we’re seeing. For comparison, Amazon currently has it on sale for $245. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Ricoh Theta S 360-Degree Camera features:
- Record 360° Spherical Photos/Videos
- 2 x 12MP 1/2.3″ Sensors, 14.4MP Output
- Twin Lens System, f/2 Maximum Aperture
- Full HD 1080p Video Recording at 30 fps
- Live Streaming via USB or HDMI
- Auto, Shutter Speed & ISO Priority Modes
- ISO 1600 & Manual Exposure up to 1 Min.
- Built-In Wi-Fi for Live View and Control
- 8GB Internal Memory
- Google Maps/Street View Compatible