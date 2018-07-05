Save 33% on Ricoh’s Theta S 360-Degree VR Camera at $200 shipped, today only

- Jul. 5th 2018 8:13 am ET

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Ricoh Theta S 360-Degree VR-Ready Camera for $199.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s good for a $100 discount compared to the going rate at B&H, comes within $6 of the all-time low and is the lowest we’re seeing. For comparison, Amazon currently has it on sale for $245. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ricoh Theta S 360-Degree Camera features:

  • Record 360° Spherical Photos/Videos
  • 2 x 12MP 1/2.3″ Sensors, 14.4MP Output
  • Twin Lens System, f/2 Maximum Aperture
  • Full HD 1080p Video Recording at 30 fps
  • Live Streaming via USB or HDMI
  • Auto, Shutter Speed & ISO Priority Modes
  • ISO 1600 & Manual Exposure up to 1 Min.
  • Built-In Wi-Fi for Live View and Control
  • 8GB Internal Memory
  • Google Maps/Street View Compatible

