Speck iPhone X Candyshell Cases from $10 Prime shipped via Amazon (Reg. $18+)

Amazon offers the Speck iPhone X Case in Quartz and Blue for $10.27 Prime shipped. You’ll also find it in Orchid for $10.92, white at $11.80 or charcoal for $12.29. Select models matched at Jet. Originally $30, we typically see today’s offerings at around $18 or more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Speck iPhone X Case features:
- Raised rubber ridges provide a no-slip grip for your iPhone.
- Military-Grade drop protection. Certified to meet or exceed MIL-STD-810G drop test standards.
- Patented raised bezel screen protection. Bezel rises above screen to Guard glass from direct drops onto phone face and prevents screen from scratches when lying flat.
- Rubberized covers shield volume and power buttons while keeping them fully accessible
- Custom-engineered soft acrylic liner protects ports from drops without compromising sound or photo quality.