Upgrade your Mac storage w/ these SanDisk SSDs at all-time lows from $35

Amazon offers the SanDisk 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive 120GB for $34.99 shipped. Regularly up to $50, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time and the best available. Need more storage? You can pick up the 240GB configuration for $53.99, which is down from $70+. Also at B&H. We also spotted the 1TB model for $219.99, a $30 savings off the regular price. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

SanDisk, the pioneer in solid state storage technologies and the brand pros trust, delivers improved speed and performance with the SanDisk SSD PLUS. With sequential read speeds of up to 530MB/s, this solid state drive performs up to 20X faster than a typical hard disk drive. You’ll appreciate faster startups, shutdowns, data transfers, and application response times than with a hard disk drive. The SanDisk SSD PLUS also offers quiet, reliable performance, and dashboard status monitoring for your favorite media applications.