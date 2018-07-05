Upgrade your Mac storage w/ these SanDisk SSDs at all-time lows from $35

- Jul. 5th 2018 7:24 am ET

$35
View Comments

Amazon offers the SanDisk 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive 120GB for $34.99 shipped. Regularly up to $50, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time and the best available. Need more storage? You can pick up the 240GB configuration for $53.99, which is down from $70+. Also at B&H. We also spotted the 1TB model for $219.99, a $30 savings off the regular price. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

SanDisk SSD Plus features:

SanDisk, the pioneer in solid state storage technologies and the brand pros trust, delivers improved speed and performance with the SanDisk SSD PLUS. With sequential read speeds of up to 530MB/s, this solid state drive performs up to 20X faster than a typical hard disk drive. You’ll appreciate faster startups, shutdowns, data transfers, and application response times than with a hard disk drive. The SanDisk SSD PLUS also offers quiet, reliable performance, and dashboard status monitoring for your favorite media applications.

$35

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

SanDisk

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp