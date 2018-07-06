Animus Stand Alone iOS action RPG matching all-time low at $4 (Reg. $8)

Animus – Stand Alone features huge boss battles and over 24 quests with gameplay that feels like Infinity Blade. The regular $8 action RPG is now available for $3.99 on the App Store, matching the lowest price we have tracked. It carries a 3.8/5 star rating from nearly 150 gamers. Head below for more details and the rest of this week’s best iOS/Mac app deals.

iOS Universal: Animus – Stand Alone: $4 (Reg. $8)

Animus pays homage to punishing, albeit rewarding action games of a similar nature or genre. In this sense, it may be one of the rare and interesting additions to the App Store.

If you enjoy subtle, intense boss fights, this is for you. We don’t smother the screen with numbers or excessive effects — engaging combat is the focus.

Now, let us seek out our monsters, and meet them face to face.

Animus – Stand Alone (Ire SA Edition) is the companion game supplementing continued work on Ire – Blood Memory.