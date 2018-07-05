Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS hits 2018 low at just $2 (Reg. up to $5)

- Jul. 5th 2018 10:08 am ET

Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS is now on sale. It has been quite a while since we saw a notable price drop on the highly-rated mobile AC title. You can now download the game to all your iOS devices for $1.99. While we have seen the game drop to $1 in the past, this is the lowest price we have tracked since the 2017 holidays. It has been up at $4 or $5 for over 6 months. Although not necessary, this one plays much nicer with a MFi controller. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.

iOS Universal: Assassin’s Creed Identity: $2 (Reg. $5)

Assassin’s Creed Identity:

CREATE, EVOLVE AND CUSTOMIZE YOUR ASSASSIN!

– Pick a CLASS: Choose between Berserker, Shadow Blade, Trickster and Thief

– CUSTOMIZE your Assassins: Use loot, choose your outfits and weapons like epic swords and the iconic hidden blade.

– Make your Assassin EVOLVE from NOVICE to MASTER! 

TONS OF MISSIONS AND POSSIBILITIES!

– Experience the FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT: Run, jump, climb and feel the thrill of the leap of faith on your mobile screen!

– Achieve an infinity of QUESTS, unlock new locations and hundreds of items.

– PLAY HOW YOU WANT TO with simple tap-to-move, dual virtual stick controls or with a gamepad.

