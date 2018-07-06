Bring a Coleman 2-Person Sundome Tent on your next camping trip for $23

Amazon is now offering the Coleman 2-Person Sundome Tent in navy for $23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. We also spotted the green model down at its lowest price this year from both Amazon and Walmart. Regularly $43 or so, this is the best price we can find and the lowest we have tracked this year. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers.

Coleman 2-Person Sundome Tent:

  • Polyester taffeta 75 denier flysheet
  • Dome tent with spacious interior allows you to move comfortably
  • Easy setup in only 10 minutes
  • WeatherTec system with patented welded floors and inverted seams to keep you dry
  • Large windows and a ground vent for superior ventilation
  • Measures 7 x 5 feet with 4-foot center height

