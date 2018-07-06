Nintendo eShop Switch deals from $3.50: Nine Parchments, Yooka-Laylee, more

- Jul. 6th 2018 11:07 am ET

View Comments

This week’s Nintendo eShop Switch deals are highlighted by Yooka-Laylee, Nine Parchments and many more starting from $3.50 or less. Head below for all our top picks from this sale and over to this morning’s games roundup for more deals on Switch titles.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

Nine Parchments Features:

Nine Parchments is a co-op action-RPG game of magic mayhem from Frozenbyte, the creators of the Trine series.

A group of runaway wizard apprentices decide to skip their training to search for the Nine Parchments.

As the wannabe wizards rapidly discover powerful new spells and ignore all safety aspects, it’s natural that their hasty progress results in lots of deadly accidents…

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

nintendo
eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard