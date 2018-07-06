Nintendo eShop Switch deals from $3.50: Nine Parchments, Yooka-Laylee, more

This week’s Nintendo eShop Switch deals are highlighted by Yooka-Laylee, Nine Parchments and many more starting from $3.50 or less. Head below for all our top picks from this sale and over to this morning’s games roundup for more deals on Switch titles.

Nine Parchments is a co-op action-RPG game of magic mayhem from Frozenbyte, the creators of the Trine series.

A group of runaway wizard apprentices decide to skip their training to search for the Nine Parchments.

As the wannabe wizards rapidly discover powerful new spells and ignore all safety aspects, it’s natural that their hasty progress results in lots of deadly accidents…