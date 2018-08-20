Fitbit unveils Charge 3 w/ new aluminum design, 7-day battery life, more

This morning Fitbit has announced its newest wearable, the Charge 3. Fitbit’s latest fitness tracker takes the previous generation design and adds an upgraded display, swim tracking and a handful of other new features. Its case and band look similar to the Charge 2, but Fitbit has actually made a number of changes to the casing. That includes a new Gorilla Glass 3 front and an aluminum body. More details below.

Much like last year, Fitbit is introducing its latest wearable just ahead of Apple’s expected unveiling of the next generation Apple Watch. Last year it was the $300 Ionic, which more directly competed in Apple Watch’s price range. This year’s refreshed Charge 3 starts at $150, which is designed to attract those not willing to spend in the higher price bracket.

Despite familiar visuals, the new Charge 3 arrives with a number of upgrades. That Gorilla Glass 3 display comes over from Fitbit’s Versa line. It also adds touchscreen functionality with a large active area and support for various grayscale colors.

Instead of a physical “home button”, Fitbit is rolling out a new inductive button. This technology is similar to what we’ve seen from Apple in recent years. It has that same bit of haptic feedback that iPhone users have become accustomed to when pressed.

The new aluminum casing has resulted in a water-resistant rating with coverage up to 50-meters. Swim tracking also arrives in conjunction with the upgraded design. Perhaps the biggest news from this morning’s announcement is that the Charge 3 is seeing a significant boost in battery life. The previous generation model topped off at five days, while today’s release sports up to 7-days of juice.

Much like Apple Watch, goal-based fitness tracking is playing a major role on the Charge 3. Specific calorie and distance markers can be set and tracked throughout the day. A feature that has been crucial in Apple’s ‘close your rings’ campaigns.

The new Charge 3 will ship with two different configurations. A base “Core Version” will sell for $150 while the upgraded $170 “Special Edition” delivers support for NFC payments. It’s available for pre-order today from Fitbit with Amazon expected to follow suit shortly.