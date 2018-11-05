It looks like Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong mobile games could be on the way. Some recent trademark filings by Nintendo are pointing at the possibility of new products or remakes from the iconic franchises.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Much of the attention has been spent on Nintendo’s hit hybrid Switch console over the last year or so. The Switch has broken loads of sales records in that time, but the company’s mobile division has been crushing it. Super Mario Run has brought in over $60 million in revenue for the Big N and reports suggest Fire Emblem Heroes has made more than $300 million in micro transactions in its first year alone.

While it’s hard to say whether or not the recent trademarks are pointing at Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong mobile games, it wouldn’t be hard to believe considering the value for the company here.

Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong mobile games:

Mores specifically, the trademarks in question are for The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks and Mario vs. Donkey Kong under the heading “program for home video game machine, downloadable video game program, and program for smartphone.”

The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks originally hit back in 2009 for the Nintendo DS. Considering the game was mainly controlled using the DS stylus, it would make a great candidate for the rumored Zelda game Nintendo is bringing to smartphones.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong was originally released in 2004 for the Game Boy Advance with ports for just about all of Nintendo’s flagship handhelds years later.

Clearly both games would make for great mobile titles and Nintendo has hundreds of millions of reasons to continue its move into the iOS and Android space. What better way to do that than with Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong mobile games?

Will they actually be for mobile though?

But as we’ve said before, there’s no way of knowing whether or not these (likely) remakes are for smartphones at all. They might be for the possible upcoming Nintendo Switch hardware refresh launch we heard about last month. Considering Nintendo just made its commitment to its 3DS family of devices official, this could be part of a revitalization campaign. Either way, anytime we get more Zelda and DK, it’s a good thing.

In the meantime, we also have some great (early holiday) deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, games and Labo kits. Head over to our Games/Apps and Black Friday 2018 Guides for more.