Best Buy’s Early Black Friday sale has HDTVs from $90, UHDTVs from $280, more

This morning Best Buy kicked off an early Black Friday sale, giving shoppers early access to its upcoming discounts. We’ve already seen great discounts on Philips Hue, Chromebooks, Ring Video Doorbells, and more. Now, it’s time to take a look at some home theater upgrades. Our favorite is the Samsung 43-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $277.99 shipped. Also at Walmart, B&H, and Newegg. Regularly $380, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Samsung is one of the best in the business when it comes to display panels, so this TV will be a great addition to any home theater. It’s also probably one of the lowest prices we’ll see on a 43-inch 4K TV before Black Friday. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re wanting to simplify the home theater experience, check out the Logitech Harmony Ultimate One 15-Device Universal Remote for $59.99 shipped. Normally, it goes for around $100 or so and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. I love Logitech Harmony remotes as they can simplify a home theater by controlling multiple devices with a single action.

More TVs on sale:

Samsung 43″ 4K Smart UHDTV features:

Make your favorite shows come to life with this 43-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV. Ultra HD resolution is enhanced by PurColor technology and Motion Rate 120, producing a wider spectrum of colors and crisp, clean pictures for a realistic viewing experience. The SmartThings app lets you control and monitor your new Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV with ease.