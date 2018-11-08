Best Buy takes up to $120 off Ring Video Doorbell 2/Pro bundles with FREE Echo Dots, from $140

As part of its early Black Friday sale, Best Buy offers the Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundled with a third generation Amazon Echo Dot for $139.99 shipped. That’s good for a $60 discount on the Ring Doorbell alone, not to mention the added $50 value form the free Echo Dot. Upgrade to the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Chime Pro and Echo Dot for $179.99. That saves you a total of $170 with the Alexa speakers’ value tacked on. In both cases, these are the lowest values we’ve tracked all-time and these deals will be hard to beat this holiday season. Rated 4+ stars.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

Answer the door from anywhere and watch over your home in 1080HD video with Ring Video Doorbell Pro. You’ll get mobile alerts when anyone comes to your door, so you can see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC. Easily connect it to your existing doorbell wiring for non-stop power and customize to your home with multiple faceplate options.