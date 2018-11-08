Get the DEEBOT 601 Robot Vacuum at an Amazon low of $180 shipped (Reg. $250+)

ECOVACS ROBOTICS (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its DEEBOT 601 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $179.98 shipped when code 65GC48WP is applied during checkout. That’s $80 off the typical rate and beats the lowest we’ve tracked by $10. With special cleaning modes for pet hair, thin carpets, and hard floors, this robot vacuum is great for most homes. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Command your new vacuum to clean floors by simply calling upon Alexa. If you don’t have an Alexa-enabled device, consider applying your savings towards a 3rd Generation Echo Dot at $50. It’s rated 4.4 stars by over 725 reviewers and offers a small form-factor that won’t take up much space in you home.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 Robot Vacuum Cleaner features:

  • S-Shape Systematic Cleaning Path: Deebot 601 employs a more thorough, systematic back-and-forth intelligent cleaning path when cleaning hard-surface floors.
  • Ecovacs Basic Features: Includes our unique 3-stage cleaning system, anti-drop & anti-collision sensors, ~120 minute battery life, auto-return & charging and more
  • Advanced Smart Home & App Controls: Use Alexa & Google Home voice commands to start and stop cleanings. Use the Ecovacs Smart App controls to customize, schedule & track cleaning sessions, monitor accessory status & receive error alerts.
  • Max Power Cleaning Mode: Increase vacuuming power by up to 2 times to clean those particularly troublesome messes.
  • 1-Year Warranty, plus accessories:Includes (1) main brush, (2) side brushes, (1) docking station. Note, we can not guarantee after-sales service to customers outside the United States.
