Dell’s 27-inch 1080p Monitor falls within $1 of the all-time low at $120 shipped ($70 off), more

- Nov. 8th 2018 2:58 pm ET

Get this deal
Was $190 $120
0

Walmart is currently offering the Dell SE2717HR 27-inch FreeSync Monitor for $119.99 shipped. That’s good for a $70 discount from the going rate at retailers like Best Buy, matches our previous mention,  and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Dell’s FreeSync monitor features both HDMI and VGA inputs, a 1080p 27-inch panel and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 500 customers. You’ll find more monitor deals below.

We also spotted the Acer S271HL 27-inch Monitor at Best Buy for $119.99 shipped. That’s good for a $30 discount and is the best we’re seeing. It carries a 4.7/5 star rating from 800 shoppers.

Use your savings to pick up a new HDMI cable or perhaps a new USB-C dongle to pair with your MacBook. And don’t forget that LG’s 29-inch UltraWide USB-C Monitor is still on sale for $179 shipped.

Dell SE2717HR 27-inch Monitor features:

Enhance your entertainment experience with this Dell monitor. The 27-inch monitor delivers a vividly clear picture, with full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. Its display quality supports 16.7 million colors, and with both HDMI and VGA connectors, this Dell monitor is easy to set up.

Get this deal
Was $190 $120

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Dell

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go