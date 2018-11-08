Dell’s 27-inch 1080p Monitor falls within $1 of the all-time low at $120 shipped ($70 off), more

Walmart is currently offering the Dell SE2717HR 27-inch FreeSync Monitor for $119.99 shipped. That’s good for a $70 discount from the going rate at retailers like Best Buy, matches our previous mention, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Dell’s FreeSync monitor features both HDMI and VGA inputs, a 1080p 27-inch panel and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 500 customers. You’ll find more monitor deals below.

We also spotted the Acer S271HL 27-inch Monitor at Best Buy for $119.99 shipped. That’s good for a $30 discount and is the best we’re seeing. It carries a 4.7/5 star rating from 800 shoppers.

Use your savings to pick up a new HDMI cable or perhaps a new USB-C dongle to pair with your MacBook. And don’t forget that LG’s 29-inch UltraWide USB-C Monitor is still on sale for $179 shipped.

Dell SE2717HR 27-inch Monitor features: