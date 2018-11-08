Lenovo Smart Display down to $100 before Black Friday (50% off), more Assistant devices from $25

With its early Black Friday sale now underway, Best Buy is offering the Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display with Google Assistant for $99.99 shipped. Normally selling for $200, that’s good for a 50% discount and matches the all-time low. Today’s deal matches both Best Buy and Lenovo’s Black Friday pricing on the Assistant speaker, so there’s no need wait to lock in one of the holiday season’s lowest prices. For comparison, Amazon’s similar smart display, the Echo Show, sells for $230 and we haven’t seen it anywhere near $100 thus far. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look.
Kick start your Assistant-based smart home and score some discounted Philips Hue lighting starting at $40. Use your savings from today’s discount towards one of the speakers below and add Google Assistant to another room in your home.
Other notable Google Assistant discounts at Best Buy:
- Insignia Voice Speaker: $25 (Reg. $50)
- Insignia Voice Speaker Portable: $30 (Reg. $55)
Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display features:
Watch programs or surf the Internet with this Lenovo smart display. The 8-inch screen has 1280 x 800 high-definition resolution for clear images, and the integrated Google Assistant function lets you get instant answers to questions as well as reminders of important events. This Lenovo smart display also lets you make video calls.