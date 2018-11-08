Take flight with Parrot’s Bebop 2 Drone FPV Bundle for $250 shipped (save $50+)

Amazon is offering the Parrot Bebop 2 Drone FPV Bundle for $250 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $50+ off the typical rate and is in line with some of the best pricing we have tracked. This compact, lightweight drone offers 2- minute battery life and 1080p video recording. Along with the drone itself, a pair of FPV goggles and Parrot Skycontroller 2 are also included. Rated 4+ stars by 65% of reviewers.

When you’re having fun, 25 minutes can fly by (no pun intended). Apply today’s savings towards an extra battery for $64 to double your flying time and always have one charging.

Parrot Bebop 2 Drone FPV Bundle features: