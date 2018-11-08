Take flight with Parrot’s Bebop 2 Drone FPV Bundle for $250 shipped (save $50+)

- Nov. 8th 2018 1:57 pm ET

$250
0

Amazon is offering the Parrot Bebop 2 Drone FPV Bundle for $250 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $50+ off the typical rate and is in line with some of the best pricing we have tracked. This compact, lightweight drone offers 2- minute battery life and 1080p video recording. Along with the drone itself, a pair of FPV goggles and Parrot Skycontroller 2 are also included. Rated 4+ stars by 65% of reviewers.

When you’re having fun, 25 minutes can fly by (no pun intended). Apply today’s savings towards an extra battery for $64 to double your flying time and always have one charging.

Parrot Bebop 2 Drone FPV Bundle features:

  • CockpitGlasses for FPV with Smartphone
  • SkyController 2 Joystick Controller
  • Capture 1080p Video / 4096 x 3072 Photos
  • 3-Axis Electronic Image Stabilization
  • 1.2 Mile Line-of-Sight Control Range
  • 7-Sensor Flight-Stabilization System
$250

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
drones

drones
Parrot

About the Author