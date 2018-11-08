Powerbeats³ Wireless Earphones get early Black Friday price drop to $100 (Reg. up to $200)

- Nov. 8th 2018 8:33 am ET

As part of its Early Black Friday Sale, Best Buy is offering Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats³ Wireless Earphones for $99.99 shipped in multiple colors. Currently selling for the $200 list at Apple, this is a straight 50% off the best we could find. For further comparison, it’s $15 below the last eBay sitewide sale price we saw. Meanwhile, Amazon is still charging at least $134, although it wouldn’t be surprising to see a match there at some point. You will find Geek Squad refurbs on the Best Buy eBay store, but at only $10 less you might as well spring for a new pair. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

(Update 11/8 11:00am): Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case for $119.99 shipped (Reg. $170, Amazon all-time low). Matched at Best Buy

Speaking of headphones, we still have deep discounts on the Bose refurb SoundSport Free Wireless at $130 (Orig. $250) and Sony’s on-ear Bluetooth headphones are must-have for fall trips at just $49 (Reg. $80). Browse through the rest of our Headphones Guide right here and the Best Buy Black Friday ad is now here!

Powerbeats³ Wireless Earphones:

Take your workout to the next level with Powerbeats³ Wireless earphones, featuring up to 12 hours of battery life to last through multiple workouts and secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability. With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback. Sweat and water resistance provides trusted durability and dual-driver acoustics deliver dynamic sound to power your workout.

