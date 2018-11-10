Save on David Archy and Separatec underwear and sleepwear from $15 shipped

- Nov. 10th 2018 9:55 am ET

From $15
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, CN-Smashing (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a selection of David Archy and Separatec underwear and sleepwear from $15 shipped. Our top pick is David Archy 3 Pack Men’s Ultra Fast Dry Performance Boxer Briefs for $19.47. Regularly closer to $30, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. These boxer briefs are designed for long wear and fast drying for working out. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,000 shoppers. View the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

David Archy Men’s Ultra Fast Dry Boxer Briefs features:

  • Mesh: 91% Polyamide/ 9% Spandex; Solid: 77% Polyamide/ 23% Spandex
  • Machine washable; Fast Dry
  • Three Versions Available: Mesh-No Fly/Solid-No Fly/Mesh-With Fly; Please kindly refer to the color name carefully before you purchase
  • High technology fabric is breathable and quick drying to keep you cool and fresh
  • 3D pouch design gives you comfortable support with the greatest freedom of movement
  • Longer legs for full fitting support making a perfect choice for your favorite sports activity
  • Designed with the traveler in mind, these super soft boxers are lightweight and thin so you only need to pack 1 or 2 pairs when you’re on the go; flat-locked stitching for a seamless, no scratch experience

From $15

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
David Archy Separatec

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide