Save on David Archy and Separatec underwear and sleepwear from $15 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, CN-Smashing (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a selection of David Archy and Separatec underwear and sleepwear from $15 shipped. Our top pick is David Archy 3 Pack Men’s Ultra Fast Dry Performance Boxer Briefs for $19.47. Regularly closer to $30, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. These boxer briefs are designed for long wear and fast drying for working out. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,000 shoppers. View the entire sale here.
Nomad Base Station
David Archy Men’s Ultra Fast Dry Boxer Briefs features:
- Mesh: 91% Polyamide/ 9% Spandex; Solid: 77% Polyamide/ 23% Spandex
- Machine washable; Fast Dry
- Three Versions Available: Mesh-No Fly/Solid-No Fly/Mesh-With Fly; Please kindly refer to the color name carefully before you purchase
- High technology fabric is breathable and quick drying to keep you cool and fresh
- 3D pouch design gives you comfortable support with the greatest freedom of movement
- Longer legs for full fitting support making a perfect choice for your favorite sports activity
- Designed with the traveler in mind, these super soft boxers are lightweight and thin so you only need to pack 1 or 2 pairs when you’re on the go; flat-locked stitching for a seamless, no scratch experience
Update your workout look with this PUMA Sports Bra 2-Pack for $10 shipped at Costco https://t.co/4549ZYzGdU by @itsalisonb pic.twitter.com/X5kkQ4SuWW
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) November 10, 2018