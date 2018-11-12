Pair your Nintendo Switch with the Labo Vehicle Kit at an Amazon all-time low of $60

Amazon offers the Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit for $59.99 shipped. Normally selling for $70, that’s good for a $10 discount and the first notable standalone price drop that we’ve tracked. Today’s offer is also a new Amazon all-time low. This cardboard construction kit allows you to assemble three different vehicle controllers. So far it carries a 4.6/5 star rating and you can take an in-depth look at how it fares in our hands-on review.

Put your savings to use and pick up the Nintendo Labo customization kit for $7 at Amazon. If driving around a virtual world isn’t for you, you can pilot your own cardboard mecha in the Labo Robot Kit for $60 instead.

Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit features: