Pair your Nintendo Switch with the Labo Vehicle Kit at an Amazon all-time low of $60

Amazon offers the Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit for $59.99 shipped. Normally selling for $70, that’s good for a $10 discount and the first notable standalone price drop that we’ve tracked. Today’s offer is also a new Amazon all-time low. This cardboard construction kit allows you to assemble three different vehicle controllers. So far it carries a 4.6/5 star rating and you can take an in-depth look at how it fares in our hands-on review.
Put your savings to use and pick up the Nintendo Labo customization kit for $7 at Amazon. If driving around a virtual world isn’t for you, you can pilot your own cardboard mecha in the Labo Robot Kit for $60 instead.
Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit features:
- Get ready to make, play and discover with the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit, which puts you in the driver’s seat of a car, submarine, and plane
- Nintendo Labo is an innovative line of family-friendly DYI kits for the Nintendo Switch gaming system
- Make customizable cardboard creations called Toy-Con, play fun games with them, discover how they work, and invent new ways to play
- See your creations come to life as you speed through races, battle special cars equipped with extendable punching arms, explore and interact with a mysterious world, and more
- Get ready for hours of engaging, inspiring, family-friendly DIY fun!