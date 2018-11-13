Dyson’s 3-in-1 Hot + Cool Purifier keeps climates right in all seasons: $170 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

- Nov. 13th 2018 2:46 pm ET

$170
Dyson’s official eBay storefront is offering its refurbished 3-in-1 Hot + Cool Purifier (HP01) for $169.99 shipped. That’s $430 off the original rate, $80 off the current refurb price at Newegg, and a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Considering that Dyson’s fan can warm you up, cool you down, and purify the air, it’s sure to keep your space feeling just right no matter the season Customers will receive a 6-month warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Give up the stylish appearance of Dyson’s unit above and go heater only to significantly cut cost. The AmazonBasics 1500 Watt Ceramic Space Heater is $28 and can warm up smaller rooms, allowing you to reduce overall heating in your home.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool features:

  • 3-in-1 Heater, Fan and Purifier
  • Purifies, heats and cools you
  • Captures gases, pollutants and allergens
  • 360° vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
