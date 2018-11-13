We first reported on PUBG’s arrival to PlayStation back in September when it was just a rumor. Now, two months later (almost exactly), we’ve learned that PUBG PS4 will finally launch on December 7th.

There will be pre-order bonuses for those who want it, and both disk or digital copies available. For those who don’t want to pay $60 for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (our review) just to play Blackout, or wait until next year for Battlefield V’s Firestorm, this is a great option for PlayStation 4 gamers.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds PlayStation 4:

The developers behind the iconic realistic Battle Royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds have finally released information on the PlayStation 4 version of the game. Stating that it’s finally ready for the big time after months of long work, you can finally pre-order the game for delivery on December 7th. There are three different versions to pick up:

Disk Edition: $30 Base game Pre-order bonuses

Looter’s Edition: $30 Base game Pre-order bonuses Digital copy

Survivor’s Edition: $50 Base game Pre-order bonuses Survival Pass: Vikendi 2,300 G-Coin pack 20,000 BP

Champion’s Edition: $60 Base game Pre-order bonuses Survival Pass: Vikendi 6,000 G-Coin pack 20,000 BP



PUBG PS4 Pre-order Bonuses

The pre-order bonuses are great for fans of the Nathan Drake Uncharted series, as PUBG has partnered with Naughty Dog for in-game content. You’ll get the Nathan Drake Desert Outfit and Ellie’s Backpack (Level 2). There’s also a new Miramar Theme that you’ll be able to play in, and those who pre-order will also receive an avatar to use on PS4.

We’re happy to finally announce that the heart-pounding, last-man standing #PUBG action is coming to @PlayStation 4 on 12/7! Pre-order today for exclusive @Naughty_Dog gear! More info: https://t.co/hUBwMT1B7s pic.twitter.com/alyP8p11cc — PUBG (@PUBG) November 13, 2018

Competing with the big dogs

PUBG might be one of the original Battle Royale games, but Call of Duty has sure overshadowed many of the originals. PUBG offers a slightly different play style than Blackout does, which many people like. Thankfully, Battlefield V’s Firestorm mode won’t debut until 2019, meaning that PUBG just has to battle with Blackout and the ever-present Fortnite.

PUBG PS4 Availability:

You can pre-order PUBG for PlayStation 4 starting today, and delivery is slated for December 7th. This is just in time for the holidays, and with pre-orders opening now, it’s possible we could see Black Friday discounts next week.

Is the arrival of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on PlayStation 4 too little, too late? Or will hardcore fans of the game forgive its late arrival and welcome it with open arms. Let us know what you think in the comments below!