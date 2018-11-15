Amazon offers refurb Apple iPhone X 64/256GB Unlocked from $725 (Today only, Orig. $999+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, BuySPRY (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering Apple’s iPhone X 64GB in Space Gray or Silver (GSM unlocked, refurbished, pre-owned) for $725 shipped. Regularly up to over $1,000 still at Best Buy and elsewhere, today’s deal is up to $275 off iPhone X prices and the new iPhone Xs. You’ll also find the the 256GB model on sale today for $829, which is as much as $325 off comparable options. iPhone X features a 5.8-inch SuperRetina screen with an OLED Multi-Touch display, 12MP wide-angle/telephoto cameras and wireless Qi charging. More details below.

These “pre-owned products have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers, which typically perform a full diagnostic test and a thorough cleaning process. Packaging and accessories may be generic. This product is backed by the Amazon Renewed 90-day guarantee.”

If the refurbished iPhone X doesn’t work for you, head over to today’s Beat the Rush Best Buy sale where you’ll find new models at up to $200 off on Sprint.

Apple’s iPhone X F eatures: