Survive the nuclear apocalypse in 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure for iOS at $1 (Reg. $4)

- Nov. 15th 2018 10:12 am ET

While Fallout 76 is now out the wild (for better or worse), we have an interesting survival game known as 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure on sale for iOS. Alongside a bit of darker comedy, the game will have you scavenging for goods and hunting mutant cockroaches to keep your family alive before the nuke hits. Regularly $4, you can now download the game to all your iOS devices for just $1. Only once before today have we seen the game drop this low on the App Store, and that was back in May. It carries a 4+ star rating from 1,000 gamers all-time. More details below.

60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure:

As Ted, a responsible citizen and a family man, you are faced with a slight disturbance to your happy, suburban lifestyle. THE NUCLEAR APOCALYPSE.

With only 60 seconds left to impact, guide Ted in a mad, intense and action packed dash through his house in search of his family and useful supplies. Everything will be against you – time, your very own furniture, the house that’s different every time you play and the fundamental question – what to take with you and who to leave behind?

