Survive the nuclear apocalypse in 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure for iOS at $1 (Reg. $4)

While Fallout 76 is now out the wild (for better or worse), we have an interesting survival game known as 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure on sale for iOS. Alongside a bit of darker comedy, the game will have you scavenging for goods and hunting mutant cockroaches to keep your family alive before the nuke hits. Regularly $4, you can now download the game to all your iOS devices for just $1. Only once before today have we seen the game drop this low on the App Store, and that was back in May. It carries a 4+ star rating from 1,000 gamers all-time. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
We also have a nice list of freebie iOS arcade-style shooters right now, and that classic Mickey Mouse platformer Castle of Illusion is still $3 on iOS (Reg. $5).
iOS Universal: 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure: $1 (Reg. $4)
Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Icewind Dale, Orderly Simple, more
Today’s Best Game Deals: Madden NFL & FIFA 19 $30 ea, Battlefield V Deluxe $72, more
60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure:
As Ted, a responsible citizen and a family man, you are faced with a slight disturbance to your happy, suburban lifestyle. THE NUCLEAR APOCALYPSE.
With only 60 seconds left to impact, guide Ted in a mad, intense and action packed dash through his house in search of his family and useful supplies. Everything will be against you – time, your very own furniture, the house that’s different every time you play and the fundamental question – what to take with you and who to leave behind?