Survive the nuclear apocalypse in 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure for iOS at $1 (Reg. $4)

While Fallout 76 is now out the wild (for better or worse), we have an interesting survival game known as 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure on sale for iOS. Alongside a bit of darker comedy, the game will have you scavenging for goods and hunting mutant cockroaches to keep your family alive before the nuke hits. Regularly $4, you can now download the game to all your iOS devices for just $1. Only once before today have we seen the game drop this low on the App Store, and that was back in May. It carries a 4+ star rating from 1,000 gamers all-time. More details below.

60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure: $1 (Reg. $4)

60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure: