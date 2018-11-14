Here are some FREE iOS arcade-style shooters: Super Crossfighter, JoyJoy, more (Reg. $1)

Today we have a nice batch of Radian retro sci-fi shooters and puzzle games for free on iOS. One highlight here is Super Crossfighter which is regularly $1 and hasn’t been free since a very brief launch promo years ago. The old-school arcade-style shooter features over 150 waves of “alien-exterminating mayhem,” a survival mode and light RPG elements. But we are also seeing about 5 other Radian titles go free today, each of which carries a 4+ star rating and a regular $1+ price tag. You also won’t find a single IAP across any of these titles. Head below for everything.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If Disney is more your speed, we saw that classic Castle of Illusion platformer drop to $3 along with some other Magic Kingdom goodies. And you’ll find all of today’s Radian freebies down below:

iOS Universal: Super Crossfighter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Inferno+: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Slydris: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: JoyJoy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fireball SE: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Inferno 2: FREE (Reg. $2)

Inferno 2 one does not appear to have been updated for iOS 11+ yet

Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $40, COD Black Ops 4 $44, more

Super Crossfighter :