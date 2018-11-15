Earlier in the year, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ launched. Improving on everything that the miniature computer already excelled at, it featured a variety of eye-catching enhancements. Today the company has unveiled its latest Pi model. But rather than taking a leap forward in improved specs, the new Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ features everything you loved about the B+ in a more compact form-factor with a more affordable price tag. Head below to see how it stacks up.

Just last month the company unveiled a new add-on for its line of miniature computers. The Pi TV Hat introduced an affordable way for tinkerers to enjoy OTA content. Now the company’s latest enters with a new goal in mind; slimming down its already miniature computers.

Roughly 33% smaller than its previous iteration, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ features a 1.4GHz clock speed, 5GHz wireless networking, and improved thermals. It still features a full-size HDMI port plus 40-pin GPIO header and comes configured with 512MB of RAM. All of these inclusions make it a more than capable computer, especially for its size.

Here are the top specs:

Broadcom BCM2837B0, Cortex-A53 (ARMv8) 64-bit SoC @ 1.4GHz

512MB LPDDR2 SDRAM

2.4GHz and 5GHz IEEE 802.11.b/g/n/ac wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.2/BLE

Extended 40-pin GPIO header

Full-size HDMI

Single USB 2.0 ports

For the company’s newest endeavor, form-factor isn’t the only thing they’ve shrunk. While its predecessor retailed for a modest $35, the Pi 3 Model A+ enters with an even more affordable $25 price tag. Raspberry Pi’s series of computers already covers a pretty vast range of price points and capabilities, sarting at the most affordable $5 Pi Zero and maxing out with the $35 Pi 3 Model B+. Now with yet another intermediary addition to the lineup, there are more options for tinkerers to pick from.

Use for the tiny computers ranges from emulating your favorite retro games to running home automation software and even being a full-blown computer. The newest addition helps remove size constraints from the picture without sacrificing processing power.

The new Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ is currently available for purchase from Pi Shop US and CanaKit at $25. Its compact size in a lot of ways is a game-changer and is going to open the door to even more creative uses for the computer.