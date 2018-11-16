9to5Toys Daily: November 16, 2018

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play or through our dedicated RSS feed.
- iTunes TV show sale from $5: Office Complete Series $30, Seinfeld, South Park, more
- Echo and Fire tablet discounts abound to start the Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday event
- Amazon Prime Rewards cardholders can now get up to 20% back at Amazon through December
- 9to5Toys Black Friday 2018 coverage
