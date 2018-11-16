iTunes TV show sale from $5: Office Complete Series $30, Seinfeld, South Park, more

After its usual Tuesday batch of movie deals, the iTunes store has launched a new pre-Black Friday sale on various popular TV series. This is a great time to start your holiday binge-watching with some new shows. Of course, whatever you purchase will become a permanent part of your library. Head below for all the deals.

Leading the way is The Office Complete Series for $29.99, which is down from its usual $70 price tag and the best offer available. Follow the hit series from beginning to end and own every episode along the way.

You can also grab each season of Seinfeld for $15 (Reg. $20). Although if you need the entire series, consider buying all nine seasons at once for $100. Either way, this is a great chance to bring home Jerry and the gang to your Apple TV.

Other notable TV deals include: