Sony’s Extra Bass Wireless Headphones get 1-day drop to $113 shipped (Reg. $250)

- Nov. 16th 2018 6:57 am ET

$113
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Sony XB950N1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones for $113 shipped. Also at B&H. Today’s deal is down from its regular $250 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Sony’s over-ear headphones feature “industry-leading noise cancelling technology”, up to 22 hours of battery life and more. A great alternative to pricier Beats headphones this holiday season. Rated 4/5 stars.

Of course, if you prefer Beats you can grab the Studio 3 wireless headphones on sale for $200 (Reg. $300) in Best Buy’s Beat the Rush sale. Head over to our Best of Black Friday headphone roundup for all of the best deals still to come next week.

Sony XB950N1 Headphones feature:

  • Powerful Bass Response
  • Active Noise Cancellation
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life
  • Foldable Design
  • Free Sony Headphones Connect App
  • Includes Charging Cable & Carry Pouch
