Samsung’s 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A Tablet drops to new Amazon low of $158 shipped (Reg. $250)

- Nov. 17th 2018 11:01 am ET

$158
0

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 16GB Tablet (SM-T580NZKAXAR) for $157.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $92 off the typical rate and beats Amazon’s previous low by $22. Samsung is known for making beautiful displays, and this tablet has a 10.1-inch panel that offers rich colors and crisp details. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Drop down to 8GB of storage and spend quite a bit less on the Amazon Fire 7 for $50. There are four colors to choose from and 70% of reviewers have rated it 4+ stars.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Tablet features:

  • 1.6 GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor
  • 10.1″ WUXGA Display, 8MP rear camera + 2MP front camera
  • OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • 7,300mAh battery
$158

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Samsung

Samsung

About the Author