These early Black Friday Chromebook deals are perfect for holiday browsing from $200

Staples is offering the Acer 14-inch Chromebook with 1.6GHz/4GB/32GB at $199.99 shipped. Third-party sellers at Amazon offer it for just under $270. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Chromebooks are great for browsing Facebook and doing light work at home or on the go with fantastic battery life. Rated 4/5 stars.

We also spotted the Samsung Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 1.5GHz/4GB/32GB for $349 shipped at Best Buy. Also available at Samsung direct for a dollar more. Normally $500, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and the lowest available. The Chromebook Plus is a great option for those who want a slightly faster of a computer and the ability to convert it into a tablet for media consumption. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Acer 14″ Chromebook features:

Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically*, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time. (*Internet connection is required)

All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides

With the Google Play Store, you can access a rich library of apps, games, music, movies, TV, books, magazines, and more, all from your Chromebook

Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically

100% Aluminum Chassis, Intel Celeron N3160, 14” Full HD, 4GB Memory, 32GB eMMC, Up to 12-hours Battery Life

Max Memory: 8 GB