These early Black Friday Chromebook deals are perfect for holiday browsing from $200

Staples is offering the Acer 14-inch Chromebook with 1.6GHz/4GB/32GB at $199.99 shipped. Third-party sellers at Amazon offer it for just under $270. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Chromebooks are great for browsing Facebook and doing light work at home or on the go with fantastic battery life. Rated 4/5 stars.
We also spotted the Samsung Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 1.5GHz/4GB/32GB for $349 shipped at Best Buy. Also available at Samsung direct for a dollar more. Normally $500, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and the lowest available. The Chromebook Plus is a great option for those who want a slightly faster of a computer and the ability to convert it into a tablet for media consumption. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Acer 14″ Chromebook features:
- Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically*, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time. (*Internet connection is required)
- All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides
- With the Google Play Store, you can access a rich library of apps, games, music, movies, TV, books, magazines, and more, all from your Chromebook
- Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically
- 100% Aluminum Chassis, Intel Celeron N3160, 14” Full HD, 4GB Memory, 32GB eMMC, Up to 12-hours Battery Life
- Max Memory: 8 GB
