Up to 20% off gift cards ahead of Black Friday: Barnes & Noble, Lowe’s, Build-A-Bear, more

- Nov. 19th 2018 12:17 pm ET

We saw a solid deal on iTunes gift cards this morning that will certainly get you even deeper discounts on the App Store holiday sales that are about to pop up. But it doesn’t stop there. We now have up to 20% off at Barnes & Noble, Lowe’s, TGI Friday’s, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Denny’s, and many more. Everything ships free via email from the official PayPal eBay store or traditionally from trusted dealer SVM giftcards. Head below for all of our top picks.

Needless to say, some of the retailers/stores below are going to be offering big time deals for Black Friday (if they aren’t already), and discounted gift cards are one of the only ways to get even deeper deals. They also make for great stocking stuffers over the holidays, especially if you don’t have to pay full price for them.

We are expecting huge deals with gift cards attached in the Apple category and over at GameStop on Nintendo Switch and more. But you can already dive into the Best Buy Early Black Friday sale where you’ll find deals on pretty much everything including Philips Hue, Ring and much more.

Barnes & Noble Gift Cards can be used at any Barnes & Noble store nationwide and at BN online. They can also be used at any Barnes & Noble College location. Maintenance, dormancy and service fees do not apply to balances on Gift Cards. Gift Cards have no expiration dates. Barnes & Noble Gift Cards may be used to purchase annual memberships in the Barnes & Noble Membership program (continuous billing memberships require a valid credit card).

